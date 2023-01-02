Prince Harry, William’s relationship ‘hanging by a thread’

Prince Harry and Prince William’s chance at a bond is currently ‘hanging by a thread’.
This allegation has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English and Vanessa Allen.
According to their findings, inside sources have come forward and admitted that while King Charles is “still keen to keep a line of communication open, however guarded,” Prince William is another question altogether.
Currently, “Things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months, and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help.”
