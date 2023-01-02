Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make stunning appearance at Mumbai Airport: See video

Deepika and Ranveer makes an appearance together at the airport after spending a romantic New Years holiday at Alibaug

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is the most-loved couple of the Bollywood industry.

From red-carpet appearances to casual airport looks, the star couple has always set an example of impeccable style statements.

After spending a romantic New Year at Alibaug, the couple has been spotted at the Mumbai airport together on Monday.

The Ram-Leela duo opted for matching black-coloured outfits for the airport. Deepika wore a black long button down shirt along with a leather jacket whereas Ranveer wore a white t-shirt along with a pair of black pants and black coat. The two wore matching white sneakers. The lovebirds flashed their million dollar smile for the paparazzi at the airport.

The Piku actress has been making headlines at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as she was especially called upon to unveil the finals trophy. Her husband was also present during the unveiling ceremony and cheered with his full heart at the stadium.



On the work front, Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in which he played a double role. The film also starred actors Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma and others.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in film Pathaan, Project K and Fighter, reports News18.