Kylie Jenner flaunts her singing skills again at new year's eve party

Kylie Jenner welcomed the new year by showing off her singing skills during the celebration on new year's eve.

Jenner, 25, turned to Instagram on new year's eve, as she waited for the clock to strike midnight, she sang, "It's coming, it's coming, yeah," before bursting into laughter with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The reality star also shared a closer look at her outfit for the eve on Instagram. She was dressed in a sheer black bodysuit and matching fur coat.

She completed the look with statement earrings and a bold red lip. Kylie shared on her Instagram story that she was ringing in the new year with her sister and friends Hailey Bieber and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

This was not the first time that the Kardashian star flaunted her singing skills. In 2019, the socialite went viral by singing "rise and shine" to her daughter Stormi Webster in a video.

While giving a tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters which includes a vending machine fully stocked with champagne, among other extravagances shared on Youtube, Jenner concluded the video by showing off her child's dedicated playroom.

In the video, Kylie sang the morning greeting to Stormi in the clip as she woke her up, she flipped the light switch on.

After watching this tour video Ariana Grande was so obsessed with Kylie's singing that she recorded her own version of the phrase using a starry eyes filter on her Instagram Story asking Jenner if she could sample it in a song.

"Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video," Jenner wrote as she reposted Grande's cover.