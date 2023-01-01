Prince Andrew mocked by Loose Women star Denise Welch

Loose Women star Denise Welch took a jibe at the Duke of York, saying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have had a "brilliant time" watching Prince Andrew musical.



The 64-year-old star took a dig at King Charles III's younger brother Andrew as she quipped that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have enjoyed watching Prince Andrew: The Musical, praising the network for its humiliating portrayal of the disgraced royal.

Taking to twitter, Denies wrote: "Bet Harry and Meghan had a brilliant night watching... with a deep crust pepperoni." She also added a series of hand-clapping emojis in three different colours.

Just a week-after it was reported that the Britain's ne monarch had "evicted" the the Queen's favourite son from Buckingham Palace in the wake of the Virginia Giuffre scandal, the controversial TV screening aired.



The musical portrayed a satirical "reimagined" version of the Duke of York's life, including the TV interview he gave to declare his innocence after it emerged that he had been a friend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accused of sexual assault.

Watchers and viewers enjoyed the show as some took to social media to share their opinion, saying they "couldn't stop laughing" as more and more scandalous material was aired.