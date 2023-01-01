 
close
Sunday January 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

David Beckham clicks sweet family snap on New Year's Eve, ‘We miss you Brooklyn’

David Beckham posed with wife Victoria and their children in New Year's Eve celebration picture

By Web Desk
January 01, 2023

File footage

David Beckham marked New Year's Eve with his adorable family on Sunday night.

The former British footballer shared a picture of stunning fireworks, while admitting he missed his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

David, 47, looked dapper as he donned a tuxedo in the picture. He posed with his wife Victoria, 48, and children; sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

However, David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 23, was missing from the sweet family picture.

David Beckham clicks sweet family snap on New Years Eve, ‘We miss you Brooklyn’

The budding chef, 23, has spent the festive season away from his family and celebrated the important occasion with wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and her family.

Captioning the happy picture, David wrote, “Happy New Year from the BECKHAM’s (followed with heart emoticons).”

“we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you. 2023,” the caption read.

Earlier, the famed designer, Victoria also penned that she missed her eldest child on Christmas holidays while sharing a picture of the rest of the family.

David Beckham clicks sweet family snap on New Years Eve, ‘We miss you Brooklyn’

While Victoria did not appear in the pictures herself, her loved ones appeared in good spirits as they dressed in their matching attire.

She captioned the pictures, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”