 
close
Sunday January 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince William, Harry will never reconcile, source claims

Prince Harry’s memoir 'Spare' will be out on January 10

By Web Desk
January 01, 2023

Prince William, Harry will never reconcile, source claims

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William will never reconcile after the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book comes out next week.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare will be out on January 10.

The Sunday Times of London, per New York Post, cited a source claiming Spare could cause a permanent rift between the royal brothers.

The source told the publication, “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”