Prince William, Harry will never reconcile, source claims

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William will never reconcile after the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book comes out next week.



Prince Harry’s memoir Spare will be out on January 10.

The Sunday Times of London, per New York Post, cited a source claiming Spare could cause a permanent rift between the royal brothers.

The source told the publication, “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”