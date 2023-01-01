Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘nonsense’ allegations ‘lost them respect’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned their “nonsensical” accusations against Prince William has managed to “kill of any respect”.



Royal biographer Angela Levin has brought this accusation to light during her interview with TalkTV host Mike Graham.

It began once Mike claimed, “I haven’t had a chance to speak to you since Christmas and it was very clear from King Charles’ message that the Sussexes are well and truly on the out and there’s no coming back.”

During the course of the same interview, Ms Angela also weighed in and replied by saying, “Yes I think that’s quite right to.”

“You can’t have someone saying you’re a liar and that your other son is a bully. It sounds like a little boy of three who saying my brother is a bully it’s just a nonsense.”