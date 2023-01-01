Foo Fighters tug at heartstrings with Taylor Hawkins tribute: ‘We’ll be different now’

The Foo Fighters have just taken a trip down memory lane in tribute of the late Taylor Hawkins, and his impact on their music.

The group’s message has been shared to Twitter and highlights the ‘changes’ that are incoming.

The post started by bidding farewell to 2022 and read, “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.”

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

So “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.”