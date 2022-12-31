William, Kate win Brits’ sympathy after Harry, Meghan docu-series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix docu-series has reportedly helped Prince William and Kate Middleton win the sympathy of Brits, a poll revealed.

According to Express, a survey carried out by YouGov for The Times revealed that 44 per cent of voters, who participated in the poll, expressed their sympathy for the new Prince and Princess of Wales while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could only garner 17 per cent of votes.

The poll was carried out following a massive buzz created by the Netflix series when experts and viewers alleged that the couple used false footage in the series.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is reportedly eyeing to propose a Media Bill next year to grant powers to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Ofcom will be able to fine up to £250,000 or an amount of up to five per cent of their revenue, reported Express.