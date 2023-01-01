Archie, Lilibet’s titles ‘hijacked’ till Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘withdraw heavy artillery’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks against the Royal Family are reportedly the ‘only things’ standing in the balance between Archie and Lilibet’s titles.



This claim has been brought to light by a royal insider close to the Daily Mail.

They began by telling the addressing the consequences and whether , “Anything to do with his grandchildren will be decided once they [Harry and Meghan] stop lobbing salvos into the palace.”



“No decision or pronouncement can be made on that issue until the King is confident that the decision he makes can withstand any activity on either side in the long term — and they are not in that place right now.”

“Monarchs move with great caution and reflection and there is no obligation to rush. The King will, of course, need to make a decision at some point — but the Sussexes' activity is still so changeable that it's just hard to take any firm decisions at this stage.”