Gwyneth Paltrow trolled as she praises Kim Kardashian for challenging beauty standards

Gwyneth Paltrow landed in trouble after she hailed Kim Kardashian for challenging beauty standards prevailed in society.

The Iron Man star dropped a selfie with the reality TV megastar on her Instagram as she heaped praises on her for “challenging so many ideas" of what a “woman is supposed to look.”

“Kim Kardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this,” Paltrow captioned the post. “For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be.”

“And how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it,” she continued. “I loved getting to interview her for the @goop podcast and get into this and so much more.”

“I mean LOL,” Bethenny Frankel commented on the post as she took a wild swipe at Paltrow’s comments about The Kardashians star.

“Please tell me Gwyneth didn’t write this herself,” another user commented while another shaded the remarks, “This is so embarrassing.”



“And this is how you lose credibility goop…hard pass,” one disappointed user wrote. “This is really disappointing to see & sends a very strange message out… #values? #authenticity?? #credibility??”

“Yeah, missed the mark with this one Gwen,” one user penned. “The main message she sends to girls & women is that 'surgeries, injectables and proceedures can make you beautiful too.”