Paris Hilton surprises fans with ‘refreshed version’ of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton dropped special surprise for fans ahead of New Year. The former reality star dropped an updated version of her 2006 hit single Stars Are Blind, dubbed Paris’ Version.

On Friday, the socialite, 41, took to her social media pages and announced the re-release of her hit classic number.

“Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” Paris wrote in the caption, along with an old picture of an advertisement for the single in Times Square.

“This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” the Simple Life star shared, adding, “And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special.”

Paris continued, “Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career.” She went on saying, “I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song,”

The reality TV star also teased new music, saying, “P.S. More new music to come in the new year.”

Paris’ Version of the Stars Are Blind is releasing exclusively on Amazon Music, features updated vocals, with a more electronic sound.

Stars Are Blind was the lead single off Paris’ debut solo album Paris, peaking at no. 18 on the Hot 100, while topping the Dance Club Songs chart.