Royal Family need ‘key’ Princess Eugenie to mend relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie is reportedly being considered the ‘key’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s door.
This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to Express UK.
According to their claims, the Princess’ decision to appear in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s could be the ‘sliver lining’ for the Royal Family who may have found the ‘key’ into Harry and Meghan’s world.
However, at the same time, that does not mean any sides have been taken since, “Eugenie's still very close to William and Kate, she hasn't taken sides or any nonsense like that.”
“She loves them both and she's known for being diplomatic, so it's no surprise she's been able to keep a foot in both camps.”
“Now, the hope is that with time she'll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers. Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can.”
