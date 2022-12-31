Virat Kohli drops dreamy snaps of 'last sunrise of 2022': Pics

B-Town lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the airport to head for their holiday destination.
The Indian skipper shared a new family photo from Dubai. The couple stood near a pool at their hotel and had their backs towards the camera as they looked at the sunrise.
Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022," with a red heart emoji.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared dreamy pictures of the last evening of 2022.
On the work front, Anushka has wrapped up Chakda Xpress. She shared a few pictures to mark the wrapping up of the film through her Instagram.
Andrew Tate was was arrested on December 30th, 2022 with his brother Tristan and two more suspects for allegedly...
Fans say Gwyneth Paltrow has lost 'credibility' after she hailed Kim Kardashian for challenging beauty standards
Vivienne Westwood weathered the Covid pandemic, inflation and other storms thanks to the support of celebrities such...
Brooklyn Beckham took his wedding vows with Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony earlier this year
A source revealed earlier that Courtney Love 'auditioned' but was 'never offered' the role to begin with.