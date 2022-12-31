Virat Kohli drops dreamy snaps of 'last sunrise of 2022': Pics

B-Town lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the airport to head for their holiday destination.



The Indian skipper shared a new family photo from Dubai. The couple stood near a pool at their hotel and had their backs towards the camera as they looked at the sunrise.

Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022," with a red heart emoji.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared dreamy pictures of the last evening of 2022.

On the work front, Anushka has wrapped up Chakda Xpress. She shared a few pictures to mark the wrapping up of the film through her Instagram.

