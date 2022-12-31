Kim Kardashian says she 'tried every laser' to look perfect

Kim Kardashian is talking about her skincare routine.

The reality TV star, 42, told her new pal Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, during a GOOP podcast that she feels like she became an expert before launching SKKN by Kim.

'I thought that I have learned so much in my journey and I have had the best facialists, the best aesthetician, tried every laser,' said the ex-wife of Kanye West.

'I've tried everything … and I wanted to bottle that up and take everything that I've learned and work with my favorite aesthetician... and develop products that are the next level.'

She added she has toned down her make-up in recent years after focusing on skincare during lockdown.

The reality TV star - who has created her own skincare line SKKN By Kim - has revealed the way she uses cosmetics has changed since being forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic - and she now feels more confident about wearing less on her face.

Speaking to Paltrow on her Good podcast, Kim explained she decided to focus on improving her skin rather than covering up imperfections.

She said: 'I don't wear as much make-up as I did now that I've got my skin [improved].