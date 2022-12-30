George RR Martin explains how changes at HBO Max have ‘impacted’ future shows

George RR Martin has recently revealed that the changes at HBO Max have “impacted” the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-offs.



In a new blog post, Martin shared that some of his “planned shows” have been “shelved” at the moment due to “such changes”.

According to Variety, HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discover earlier this year after which shows such as Love Life, Minx, and the reality series FBoy Island were all cancelled.

Even though House of the Dragon’s huge success, Martin noted that other projects in development “aren’t as set-in stone”.

“Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” stated Martin.

The author continued, “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.”

“All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Martin did not give away show’s titles that had been “shelved”.