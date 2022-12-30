Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a mature plot, claimed by senior animator Ere Santos

Senior character animator for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ere Santos recently discussed the movie's plot in an interview and said that Spider-Man is not at all a kid's movie and has a mature plot, according to Hindustan Times.



Ere said about the movie that it was a very challenging project and it got frustrating at times. However, despite all the challenges, Ere shared that his experience of working on the film has been very exciting.

Ere said, "It was really challenging project. So it was a lot of frustrating times, something every production has. But what kind of kept us going was we'd be frustrated, or something would change, or a sequence was cut, and then we'd see a new render, and we'd be like, 'Okay, alright? Let's go, let's go.'"

He further added, "And also, some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, 'What? Okay, all right. This is a kid's movie? I guess it's not a kid's movie. Okay, cool. Yeah, that's good.' So it's very, very, super exciting to me."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it will be released in theatres next summer.