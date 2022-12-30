Selena Gomez spotted with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz as trio landed in Mexico

Selena Gomez was spotted with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz as they landed in Mexico to celebrate New Year as per recent reports.

The aspiring chef and the Transformers star were spotted at an airport in Los Cabos while they were accompanied with the Disney alum.

The trio, all casually dressed for their journey, was seen heading to a waiting car in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

After having spent Christmas away from the family, it seems like Brooklyn still has no intention to go home to parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, for New Year celebration.

This comes after Victoria dropped adorable snaps of David, posing with their children Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven on Christmas.

In the caption of the photo, Victoria tagged her first born as she mentioned that the family misses him as they celebrated first Christmas without him.

“Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham,” Victoria penned.