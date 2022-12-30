Will Smith honours legendary footballer Pele with heartfelt tribute after his death

Will Smith penned a heartfelt tribute for legendary Brazilian footballer Pele after he passed away at age 82.

Taking to Instagram, the King Richard star dropped pictures with the three-time World Cup winner to pay his respects to him.

“The greatest to ever do it,” Smith penned. “Rest in peace King Pelé.”

Naomi Campbell also remembered the legend with a long social media post as she shared a series of Pete’s photos from different times of his life.



“Pele, you were a symbol for us,” she began, “and you let us see dreams can become a reality. You were and will always be ONE OF A KIND with a heart of gold.”

“Today we are grieving with you at the loss of YOUR HERO, OUR HERO, HERO TO THE WORLD,” she added. “GREATEST OF ALL TIME!! May you rest with HIGHEST.”

Campbell concluded her post by offering condolences to the sports star’s family and loved one. “May you be in eternal peace,” she added.

