Is Prince William concerned over release of Prince Harry’s memoir?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left his estranged brother Prince William 'concerned' with the announcement of the release of his tell-all Spare in January.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her book The New Royals, says Prince Harry will not hold back in his upcoming memoir.
The OK! Magazine, per Birmingham Mail, quoted Nicholl as saying the heir to throne will be 'concerned' as Harry is set to lift lid on unanswered questions in Spare.
Katie Nicholl further said the Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’ opened some wounds and the heir is likely to be nervous.
About the content of Harry’s memoir, Katie said the issue of racism in the Royal family was likely to come up again.
Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10, 2023.
Prince George is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William
Britney Spears fans ask Sam Asghari about his wife's whereabouts after he drops new photo sans wedding ring
Pete Davidson was 'stressed out' with all the media attention he was getting amid Emily Ratajkowski romance, source
As per sources, Meghan Markle is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight in a new...
Here's a look at Andrew Tate's dating history and love life amid his arrest on December 30
Prince Harry warned his plans for the New Year are looking rather ‘unstable’ with his memoir release looming