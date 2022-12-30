Andrew Tate talks about human trafficking charges after Romania arrest

Andrew Tate has finally shed some light on his arrest in Romania and the charges brought out against him.
For those unversed, the polarizing figure was just recently taken in by Romanian officers over accusations he’s heading organized crime and taking part in a human trafficking operation.
The response has come via his Twitter account which contains a short but brief response into who Tate feels was responsible for his arrest.
The tweet in question even went as far as to accuse ‘agents of the Matrix’ of conspiring against him, and has amassed a major reaction online.
