Prince George knows he will one day be Britain’s King

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George understands he will one day be Britain’s king.



The Express UK, quoted royal expert Katie Nicholl as saying: “It’s not an easy job as parents to have to prepare one of your children to be the future monarch, but it’s communicated in a way that George can absolutely understand."

She further said, “William is determined the monarchy will survive but also acknowledges that by the time George comes to the throne the world will be a very different place. He is preparing him for that, too.”

Royal experts say the Prince and Princess of Wales have explained to Prince George he will be King one day, but the parents of three are still trying to give him an "ordinary" childhood with "lots of love".

Prince George is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William.

Prince William’s father Charles became king in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles coronation will take place in May next year.