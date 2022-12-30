Prince George’s photoshopped image used to sell shocking toy

A photoshopped image of Prince George has gone viral after it was used to sell toy machetes on Amazon

A photoshopped image of Prince George has gone viral after it was used to sell toy machetes on Amazon, reported The Sun.

According to reports, an old photo of the nine-year-old heir to the throne was altered to show him holding the toy blade, priced at £19.99 on an Amazon advertisement from the firm Zhou-long.

The original photo of Prince George was actually taken all the way back in 2016 by royal photographer Matt Porteous and released on his third birthday.

The photoshopped image was caught by an online shopper, who later told The Sun: “I nearly dropped my cup of tea while I was browsing present ideas for my grandkids. There was Prince George looking like an extra from Pirates of the Caribbean.”

“I don’t suppose this has the royal seal of approval,” the shopper added.

Amazon has since responded with a statement saying: “All sellers must follow our guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The image in question has been removed.”