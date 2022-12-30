Vicky Kaushal looks super excited to be on KBC; watch his latest Insta reel

Vicky Kaushal has shared his excitement to be on Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)' on Thursday.
Vicky Kaushal was recently seen on KBC along with Kara Advani to promote his film Govinda Naam Mera.
Vicky, taking it to his Instagram, shared a glimpse of his moment with the megastar.
The caption on the video read: "Aaj khush toh bohot hain hum...Been watching the show for 22 years on TV... finally got a chance to be on the show with the Legend! Watch the telecast tonight!"
Vicky and Kiara were recently seen together in the comedy thriller film Govinda Naam Mera. The duo’s chemistry won the audience's hearts. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and was released in theaters on December 16, 2022.
Meanwhile, Vicky returned to Mumbai with his wife Katrina Kaif from their mini vacation at Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali, a district of Rajasthan, India.
