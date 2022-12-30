Khloé Kardashian sees Tristan Thompson’s ‘cries for help’ and ‘wants to fix him’

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly seeing Tristan Thompson’s cries for help and ‘still wants to fix’ her former flame.

This claim has been brought to light by celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela.

She started by nothing a number of character traits that set Khloé aside from the rest and admited, “Some people need to be fixed, but they never get better."

“They need the constant nurturing, they crave the focused attention, they simply thrive on the process of [being] fixed but will self destruct once more before they take the steps to actually get better.”

Michaela also noted the auras of both and revealed that Khloé’s blue whereas Tristan has a purple aura.

Which means he “allows his ego to hijack his purple so as to self destruct.”

“Khloe can feel his flaws, she sees his pain. In his hurtful acts towards her, she hears instead cries for help. In the ups and downs he puts her through, she believes him when he calls it love.”



According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Michaela also predicted that “at some point she will have to make the choice. Because to take care of someone who won’t get better, you have to walk away from yourself. And in order to return, you’ll have to do it without them by your side.”