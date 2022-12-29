Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati shares experience of working with James Cameron

Pavani Rao Boddapati, the VFX supervisor of the recently released film Avatar: The Way of Water, discussed her interactions with science fiction film director James Cameron, according to Hindustan Times.



Pavani shared that James was very supportive of the team of the film and was always very generous in his praise.

Pavani said about James, "We have calls with him a couple of times a day and he is very expressive and enthusiastic in his praise."

She further added, "There are some key phrases where when he's finalising a shot, he'll say, 'Bingo, Bongo' or he'll say, 'You nailed it!' and those become memes. And the artists love it. That becomes the high point of the day. He is very generous in his praise and he is very happy with what we've produced."

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.