Palace sources reveal what Princess Eugenie thinks about Prince William, Harry rift

Princess Eugenie’s reaction to the Royal Family rift has just been brought to light but inside sources.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to HollywoodLife.

The insider started off by saying, “Eugenie’s still very close to William and Kate, she hasn’t taken sides or any nonsense like that. She loves them both and she’s known for being diplomatic, so it’s no surprise she’s been able to keep a foot in both camps.”

They also went on to note that no matter the decision, things will ‘take some work’.

Before concluding the source also added, “Now, the hope is that with time she’ll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers. Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can.”