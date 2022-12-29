Meghan Markle ‘more deserving’ of Royal invite than Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are more ‘deserving’ of scoring royal invites than Prince Andrew, despite their recent attacks on the royals, a royal commentator has said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have skipped Christmas with the royal family following fresh attacks on the monarchy in their recently released Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
Even then, Clemmie Moodie says they were more deserving of a spot at King Charles’ Christmas lunch table than Prince Andrew, who was forced out of a publicly royal life following his sex abuse scandals.
Writing for The Sun, Moodie said: “With all the fuss and upset about Harry and Meghan, the couple — and their two beautiful children — were notably absent.”
“Love them or loathe them, they deserved to be in the line-up far, far more than the disgraced, entitled and unapologetic Prince Andrew,” she added.
Moodie then stated: “Andrew’s presence was the only duff note in the new King’s first Christmas Day at the helm.”
