Salman Khan takes happy selfies with brother Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Raveena Tandon take some goofy selfies.
Raveena shared the pictures on her social media where her and the Khan brothers can be seen laughing out loud while being clicked.
The selfies were taken by Khan as mentioned in the caption of the pictures posted by Tandon.
Some pictures were clear while some of them got blurry as the three friends couldn’t stop laughing.
Arbaaz and Raveena wore a black coloured outfits. Meanwhile, Salman looked handsome in a check shirt. The caption on the post read: “The goofiness never stops when you know @beingsalmankhan is taking selfies.”
A few days back, the Tiger actor threw a star-studded birthday bash as he turned 57. Many celebrities including: Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hedge, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza, Suneil Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan attended the grand birthday bash.
Moreover, Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the party.
On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. He further has Tiger 3 in the kitty.
Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is all set to feature in Patna Shukla, reports IndiaToday.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family was recently dished on by a journalist
Phoebe Dynevor will be essaying the role of Alexandra in the new Netflix movie 'Bank of Dave'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dynamics with the royal family were recently weighed in on by a journalist
Ben Affleck won't let Jennifer Lopez slip from his fingers after failed Jennifer Garner marriage, psychic
Prince Harry was suddenly changed when Meghan Markle became pregnant
The movie, more elaborate and with an ensemble cast, the plot follows the ups and downs of Hollywood in the late 1920s...