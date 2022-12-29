Each of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s tell all’s is ‘digging themselves in a deeper hole’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned they are “digging themselves into a deeper hole” with each tell-all they release on the Royal Family.

This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

The insider was even quoted saying, “William isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”



“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren't doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family and that they're digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-all's.”

“They're hoping that once Spare is released Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past.”

This comes shortly after an insider branded the docuseries a thorn in Prince William’s side.