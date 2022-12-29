Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fly off from Mumbai to a secret destination for holidays

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are jetting off from Mumbai to celebrate New Year to secret destination amid their wedding rumours.

The paps spotted the two at the Mumbai airport. Kiara wore a light blue tank top with baggy denim jeans and a cool hat. Meanwhile, Siddharth looked handsome as always as he opted for a very casual and comfortable look by wearing a red sweatshirt along with black jeans.

However, the couple was spotted separately at the airport. Fans are curious to know where they are headed to as they have not disclosed their destination.

The duo is currently making buzz all over social media due to their rumoured wedding. There are speculations that both Advani and Malhotra will be getting married next year even though the couple has not made any confirmation over the news.



Earlier, Sid did drop a hint for his fans when asked, during an FM Radio interview, about the one rumour he would like to clarify about himself. The Shershah actor replied saying: “That I am getting married this year.”

As per the reports, the Shershah duo has also started working on their guest list for the wedding.

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra has films; Mission Manju, Yodha and Indian Police force lined up for 2023. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani’s film Govinda Naam Mera just released on Disney+Hotstar. She further has RC 15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.