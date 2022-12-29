Netflix 'Wednesday' showrunners open up about creating new season

Netflix still has not officially announced the renewal of the hit series Wednesday, but the show creators Al Gough and Miles Millar gave some hints that the Addams Family series will be returned with a second season in the coming years.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reported, Gough and Millar said that “We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that's something that we're excited to explore."



“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we're excited to explore now that Wednesday's dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what's that gonna look like? It's like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So now, we do that," the show creators continued.

Wednesday is one of the five most successful series of all time coming from the streaming giant and to remain at the top of the most-watched Netflix series for four consecutive weeks.

