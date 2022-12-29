Kate and William follow back Declan Rice and Harry Kane

Prince William and Kate Middleton are followed by more than 14.5 million people on their official Instagram account.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are following only 120 accounts on the photo and sharing app.
Most of the accounts that the royal couple follow belong to different organizations and charities.
There are only handful of individuals whom William and Kate follows on social media.
Among them are English footballers Declan Rice and Harry Kane who were recently followed by the couple.
