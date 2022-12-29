Kanye West goes to extreme lengths to forget Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were wedded for seven-long years, but their marriage was often clouded with controversies.

However, after the reality star filed for divorce in 2021, the Grammy winner went to extreme lengths after the split.

"Since I lost my wife since I lost my family and was no longer the priest in my home and have the say so, I was frustrated and I let the devil come and get me.

I let the devil pull me in. Next thing you know I'm at New Year's Eve parties having threesomes," the 45-year-old told Alex Jones Show.

Ye and Kim's marriage was often rocked by the rapper's bipolar disease. In 2020, the fashion mogul addressed his then-husband erratic behaviour, saying, "He is a brilliant but complicated person."

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian also revealed her inability to rein in West's behaviour, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor."