Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing ‘glaring failure’ after Netflix accusations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against making one of the ‘most glaring’ mistakes of their careers.
This warning has been issued by royal photographer Arthur Edwards, in his interview with The Sun.
There, Mr Edwards started by pointing out a ‘glaring’ mistake made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
He feels, “Glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan. Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining.”
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry’s criticism of the Royal Family in their Netflix show has ‘backfired'
