Gisele Bündchen enjoys Christmas with kids while Tom Brady spends it alone after divorce

Gisele Bündchen was surrounded by her family and children on Christmas, whereas Tom Brady was alone in a hotel room following their divorce.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel had flown down to her home country of Brazil with her kids to visit her parents and documented their adventures in multiple photos posted to her Instagram account Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

“Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love,” she wrote in a message translated from Portuguese, via Page Six. “Always so good to be back home [ heart emoji].”

In the photos, Bündchen, 42, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, can be seen in the photos enjoying a bit of horseback riding, feeding farm animals, bike riding, fishing and picnicking with family while in South America. In another photo, the model is seen hugging her parents in a sweet embrace white at the dinner table.

Meanwhile, the veteran quarterback, 45, dis not only mark his first Christmas game this year but also his first Christmas without his children following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.



Earlier this month, he opened up about his “new experience” of Christmas without his kids since he and Bündchen divorced, during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. … I think that’s what life’s about.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who beat the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, spent time with his kids on December 26 this year. "[I] look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” he continued.

Having missed his kids during on the festive occasion, Brady posted some sweet moments of his children after he reunited with them for festivities on Tuesday, December 26, 2022.

The couple finalised their divorce in October this year after 13 years of marriage. The exes share Benjamin and Vivian, while the NFL star co-parents son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

