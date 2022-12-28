Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her family vacation in Switzerland: Take a look

Kareena Kapoor 'waited three years' to go to Gstaad, Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor share inside pictures from her vacation in Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jehangir.

While having a quality time with her family, Kareena is keeping her fans updated with the fun she is having during the trip.

Taking it to her Instagram, she posted a picture on her story where she can be seen posing with her elder son Taimur aka Tim. The mother-son duo took a mirror selfie as the two were all set to ski. The caption on the story read: "I'm here for the look."

Kareena wore a white-coloured parachute jacket with a white high-neck inner paired with black pajamas. She donned down a messy bun and pouted while taking the picture. Meanwhile, baby Tim wore a yellow jacket with light green pajamas. He also had a skiing helmet and glasses on.

Bebo also shared another picture where her husband Saif can be seen drooling over some delicious food while cooking. She wrote: “Fondue uff.” He looked super handsome as he wore a white t-shirt with sleeves folded up along with a pair of light blue denim jeans and black framed spectacles.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan landed in Switzerland yesterday to celebrate and welcome the New Year.