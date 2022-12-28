Alia Bhatt shares picture that ‘never made it to gram’

Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!

Alia Bhatt never fails to amaze her fans with the aesthetics. She has always been very keen about the ‘vibe’ on her gram and as the year comes to an end, she shares a reel of pictures that she never got a chance to upload.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a reel with a compilation of her drool-worthy pictures and captioned it as, ‘pics that never made it to the gram!’





Right after the post, fans started flooding the comments section with praises. This year has been a hit for Brahmastra Actress as she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and also gave birth to their daughter. On the work front, her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi received global praises for being the masterpiece it was.

She is also about to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next.