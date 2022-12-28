Kim Kardashian refuses to bring ‘grownup energy’ around kids: ‘Why would I?’

Kim Kardashian weighs in on the struggles she faces when attempting to showcase ‘normal lives’ for her kids.

The reality TV star made these admissions in her latest appearance on Angie Martinez's podcast In Real Life.

Kim’s admissions come around the same time as Kanye’s newfound infamy after anti-Semitic attacks.



“If they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?”

“That's like real heavy, heavy grown-up [expletive] that they're not ready to like, deal with, you know? And when they are, we'll have those conversations, and I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”