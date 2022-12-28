 
Wednesday December 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian wants her fans to watch 'Mammals'

By Web Desk
December 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian on Tuesday revealed that she is obsessed with TV series Mammals.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her TV screen and said she has been watching Mammas, which is on Prime Video, during the holidays.

Mammals is a 2022 British black comedy streaming television series, which premiered on Prime Video on 11 November 2022. It is written by Jez Butterworth and directed by Stephanie Laing.

It stars James Corden, Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins in pivotal roles. The series explores the complexities of modern marriage.