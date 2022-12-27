Celine Dion shares message for Christmas after revealing about her neurological illness

On Twitter and Instagram, Celine Dion wished her followers a happy and healthy Christmas. Celine had not written since she disclosed earlier this month that she has Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological condition, according to Fox News



In her video message for Christmas, the Canadian singer spoke kind words for her followers in both English and French. Celine said, "Merry Christmas, everyone, Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."

Celine earlier shared about her neurological illness, "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most."

Celine revealed her illness on December 8 which is defined as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord)" by the Cleveland Clinic.