Celine Dion shares message for Christmas after revealing about her neurological illness

On Twitter and Instagram, Celine Dion wished her followers a happy and healthy Christmas. Celine had not written since she disclosed earlier this month that she has Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological condition, according to Fox News
In her video message for Christmas, the Canadian singer spoke kind words for her followers in both English and French. Celine said, "Merry Christmas, everyone, Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."
Celine earlier shared about her neurological illness, "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most."
Celine revealed her illness on December 8 which is defined as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord)" by the Cleveland Clinic.
Evan Peters will be making his return to the big screen as Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Victoria Beckham says she wants hubby David Beckham 'to be the best version of himself'
Katie shares daughter with Kieran Hayler
Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’
Robert Pattinson hesitant to propose girlfriend Suki Waterhouse after four-year romance
Hilary Swank shares her double joy on social media, and celebrity pals chime in with wishes on her post