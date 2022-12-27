Victoria Beckham reveals if she's 'envious' of David Beckham's success: 'We're pretty equal'

Victoria Beckham revealed if David Beckham's success or stardom was ever a source of jealousy for her in recent interview.

In a conservation with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the fashion designer revealed she was never “envious” of her better half’s achievements.

During the interview, Shepard admitted that it was “hard on his ego” that his wife Kristen Bell was the breadwinner during the initial days of their relationship.

Shepard went on to ask Victoria if she felt the same in her marriage to the former legendary footballer. “We are pretty equal you know,” she replied.

“When we first met, I was doing very well in the Spice Girls and David wasn’t playing for the first team at that time, he was just breaking into the first team.

“But it has never really been an issue for the two of us, we have always shared everything that we have, we are very equal at home as well.

“I think that we both feel that, when the other one is successful, that’s good for both of us,” she added. “I want David to be the best version of himself.

“I want him to be as successful as he can be and I want him to feel amazing,” Victoria Beckham continued. “I would never be envious or jealous at all, I am very, very happy for him to be happy.”

Victoria and David, who are parents to four kids, started dating in 1997 and went on to tie the knot two years later in 1999