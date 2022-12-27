Gwen Stefani cooks pasta with Blake Shelton amid pregnancy rumours

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a perfect couple who never fail to leave fans swooning over their adorable bond.

The couple once again garnered praise for their sweet romance as the couple celebrated the holiday season in the kitchen of their Oklahoma ranch.

The No Doubt singer took to Instagram Stories to offer fans a glimpse of her cooking a homemade Italian family feast with her hubby.

Dressed up in a long-sleeved turtleneck and matching pants, Gwen extended Christmas wishes to her millions of followers on the site.

“We are having Christmas today, yes. We are starting the Timpano Dome, the famous Timpano Dome has been started. We'll fill you in on how it's going,” she said in the short clip.

This video came after the massive buzz about her cryptic post which convinced fans that the 53-year-old singer is expecting a baby with Blake.

“It's getting harder to keep this a secret,” the post read.

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote: “You and Blake are having a baby! Makes perfect sense with him leaving The Voice to focus on a family.”

“You're pregnant!" a second wrote while a third comment read: “I knew it. I knew you were pregnant two months ago!"