Reese Witherspoon’s kids bear uncanny resemblance to her in Christmas photos

Reese Witherspoon had a festive Christmas surrounded by her family.

Witherspoon has three children, Ava, 23, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe; Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10 with husband Jim Toth.

All the children proved to be spitting images of their mother in new Holiday photos shared by the Legally Blonde star.

In the snaps, the trio gathered around the fire place on Christmas morning before relocating to the Christmas tree to take a snap with Witherspoon, 46, and Toth.

The part of five was dressed in casual chic. Witherspoon was dressed in a cable-knit sweater while Toth donned a navy crewneck and Santa hat. The pair’s son Tennessee stayed cosy in white hoodie and sweatpants. Meanwhile, Ava added some holiday cheer by tying her pigtails with red ribbon and donning red lipstick.

The actress captioned the photo shared on Monday, December 26, 2022, “Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours !”

The actress received a lot of love and well wishes for the holidays from friends and fans. However, some fans picked up on the striking resemblance and expressed it in the comments.



One user said, “Your daughter looks more like you than you do! Merry Christmas!”

Another added, “It is crazy how your daughter looks just like you BUT also just like her father!”

The actress received the same reaction last year when she posted a snap of her brood on Christmas Eve snuggled up on the couch, per Page Six. “Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company,” Witherspoon captioned the pic at the time.