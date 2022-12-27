Christina Ricci speaks up on Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

Christina Ricci has recently addressed Jenna Ortega’s performance in Netflix series Wednesday.

In a latest interview with The Guardian, Ricci opened up about Ortega’s role in the series, which was once played by 42-year-old actress herself.

However, this time, Ricci appeared as Ms Thornhill, who’s a teacher at Wednesday’s school, Nevermore Academy.

Reflecting on the series’ reboot, Ricci said, “I think it’s important to note that this new Wednesday is different.”

When questioned about the character decades after she played in this series, Ricci responded, “I don’t mind. I talk about her in almost every interview!”

She pointed out, “Today’s young people deserve to have their own version of Wednesday.”

Earlier, Ortega also revealed that she never discussed about the character with Ricci to ensure that her performance would not “rip off” Ricci.

“I think when Christina was on set, neither one of us said ‘Wednesday’ once to each other. I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing,” explained the You actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci also talked about dealing with “internalised misogyny” in the industry.

Ricci mentioned that women use derogatory words for each other, adding, “When people say to me, ‘Oh what’s up, B?’ I will say, ‘Unless you’re going to rape me or beat me, please don’t call me by a bad word.’”

Meanwhile, Wednesday is available to stream now on Netflix.