Prince Andrew’s sweet advice to ‘freezing’ royal fan

Prince Andrew made a surprise appearance at Christmas celebrations with King Charles and other senior royals days after the monarch banned him from Buckingham Palace.
As Prince Andrew was leaving the Royal Family Christmas Day service, he talked to public and gave a bizarre advice to a woman when he asked if she had cold feet.
The Prince said: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet.”
According to the Daily Mail, the lady, who was standing with her dog, said 'thank you' before Prince Andrew walked away.
British newspapers reported last week that Andrew was removed from Buckingham Palace and will no longer be permitted to have an office there.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Christmas intimately with kids
Salma Hayek dons the character of a wealthy socialite in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Prince Harry is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare on January 10, 2023
Reese Witherspoon has three children, Ava, 23, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe; Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10...
'Pathaan' is set to premiere in theatre on January 25
BTS V Christmas cover ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ trends #1 worldwide on YouTube and other...