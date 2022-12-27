Kim Kardashian fears ex Kanye West will scare all her future boyfriends away

File Footage

Kim Kardashian opened up about her fear of not having a serious relationship in future because of her ex-husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star expressed her worries that the rapper, who now goes by Ye, would scare anyone away she would want to date in future just like Pete Davidson.

Speaking on Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians star said, “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’”

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent,” Kardashian added.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’” she said.

During her last serious romance with the King of Staten Island star, West used to continuously mock and ridicule Davidson on social media.

He even posted multiple threats towards the the Saturday Night Live alum on his Instagram and later celebrated when Davidson parted ways with Kardashian.

When the news broke that Kardashian and Davidson had called it quits after a nine-month relationship, Ye shared a fake news article with a headline declaring that the comedian was 'dead'.



