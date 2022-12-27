Jennifer Lopez gets into festive mood with ‘hummingbird’ inspired dress

Jennifer Lopez recently took fans inside her ‘hummingbird-themed’ Christmas party as she exuded her charm in an adorable outfit.

The 53-year-old singer and actor talked about her look and holiday celebrations in the latest instalment of her On the JLo newsletter.

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," the Marry Me star wrote in her newsletter.

"They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK,” she added.

Jennifer shared: “So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme."

"I also picked hummingbird colours for my holiday party dress this year," she wrote. "It's a Gucci dress that I've had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I've been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party."