Khloé Kardashian poses with daughter True, baby boy in adorable Christmas snaps

Khloé Kardashian dropped adorable pictures from her family’s extravagant Christmas celebrations over the weekend.

The Good American founder, 38, offered fans a rare glimpse at her daughter True Thompson, 4-year-old and baby boy and left the internet in awe.

In the photos, Khloé was seen posing in front of a white Christmas tree. The mother-daughter duo matched in red gorgeous shiny dresses for the evening.

She held her son in her arm, who donned a black onesie. The reality TV star simply captioned the post, “Merry Christmas.”

The post garnered massive likes in no time. Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian also commented, “My babies.”

In a separate post, Khloé shared that the dress was from Nicholas Lebrun, showing it off in a series of solo shots. She also shared more photos posing with True.

Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son in July via surrogate following the NBA player’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols.