Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he chose acting as profession

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his acting career and revealed why he chose acting as a profession.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 38-year-old actor said, "I always wanted to be an actor. I wouldn’t say that this was the only thing I wanted to do as I have dabbled a lot of professions.
"I started as a journalist, then a radio jockey, followed by television presenter, and have also maintained a blog. I had my plan A, B, C, D laid out as I am very practical in that sense. This gives me utmost happiness," the actor continued.
Badhai Ho actor further said, "I am happiest on the sets. I might be super grumpy, lazy at my home or maybe when am with my family. However, when I am at the sets, I am full of energy with a little adrenaline rush in me."
Recently, Ayushmann was seen in his comedy thriller movie An Action Hero. The movie was released on December 2, 2022.
