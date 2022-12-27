 
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he chose acting as profession

Ayushmann was last seen in his movie 'An Action Hero'

By Web Desk
December 27, 2022
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his acting career and revealed why he chose acting as a profession.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 38-year-old actor said, "I always wanted to be an actor. I wouldn’t say that this was the only thing I wanted to do as I have dabbled a lot of professions.

"I started as a journalist, then a radio jockey, followed by television presenter, and have also maintained a blog. I had my plan A, B, C, D laid out as I am very practical in that sense. This gives me utmost happiness," the actor continued.

Badhai Ho actor further said, "I am happiest on the sets. I might be super grumpy, lazy at my home or maybe when am with my family. However, when I am at the sets, I am full of energy with a little adrenaline rush in me."

Recently, Ayushmann was seen in his comedy thriller movie An Action Hero. The movie was released on December 2, 2022.